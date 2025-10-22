A call for peace and patience as Cameroonians await official election results

As Cameroonians await the final presidential election results, Archbishop Andrew Fuanya Nkea, the Archbishop of Bamenda and President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC), has called for calm amid the anticipated official announcement.

In a statement shared with Vatican News, the Cameroonian Bishops’ message seems aimed at soothing frayed nerves in the country as the wait continues. Cameroon’s Constitutional Council has until 26 October to announce the results, although the leading opposition candidate has unilaterally declared himself winner.

Satisfaction with election conduct

Archbishop Nkea, who also presides over the Commission for Justice and Peace, commended the conduct of Cameroonians during the recently-held election on 12 October.

“Based on what was observed on Election Day, the National Episcopal Conference would like to express its satisfaction with the efforts made by Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) to ensure that voting took place in a serene atmosphere,” said the Cameroonian prelate.

The Truth will set you free

Nevertheless, Archbishop Nkea noted that the report of the Bishops’ National Justice and Peace Commission also highlights certain irregularities, that could seriously hinder Cameroon’s progress towards democracy.

Archbishop Nkea has since called for vigilance, continued peace, and stability in the nation.

“It is our prayer that, with the help of God and the commitment of all, our country will experience peace and stability in Truth and will emerge stronger—thanks to the contributions of millions of Cameroonians through their daily work and love for the nation. As we await the results of the elections, we remember the words of Christ: ‘Et Veritas liberabit vos’ — And the Truth shall set you free.”

