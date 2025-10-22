Issa Tchiroma rejects Biya’s prime minister offer

Tensions are rising between the President Biya and Tchiroma Bakary camps as Cameroon’s constitutional council must announce presidential election results by Sunday. But according to Jeune Afrique’s information, Biya has extended a hand to his opponent.

Cameroon’s Commission Nationale de Recensement des Votes declared President Paul Biya the winner with 53.66% of the votes in the presidential election, ahead of opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who took 35.19%. But the standoff continues between the two camps, as our sister magazine Jeune Afrique has information that Biya has offered his rival a government role.

Tchiroma contested the figures, and it is in this context, according to Jeune Afrique’s sources, that discreet negotiations were initiated between the former minister and the outgoing head of state, through intermediaries.

Through the mediation of North Region Governor Jean Abaté Edi’I – accompanied by other emissaries – Biya approached Tchiroma with a bold proposal: the post of prime minister.

The meeting took place in Garoua at Tchiroma’s home late last week. In exchange for the premiership and the promotion of some of Tchiroma’s allies within the government and administration, the opposition leader was expected to tone down his electoral challenge.

Tchiroma Bakary rejects the offer

According to Jeune Afrique’s information, government emissaries promised swift reform of the electoral code, to take place before the next legislative elections scheduled for 2026, in exchange for the opponent’s recognition of Biya’s victory.

The Tchiroma Bakary camp is preparing an action plan to defend his victory once the final verdict is released by the Conseil Constitutionnel

The proposal was supported by several foreign diplomats, who favoured Tchiroma accepting this outstretched hand and helping to bring about a resolution to the looming electoral crisis.

The former three-time minister under Biya, aware that his political base might oppose any arrangement with those in power and convinced of his victory in the presidential election, refused.

Contacted by Jeune Afrique, one of Tchiroma’s lieutenants said it was an attempt at “political neutralisation” by the president.

“All Issa Tchiroma Bakary demands is recognition of the truth of the ballot box,” his ally confided. The opposition leader’s team has begun publishing the minutes and a compilation of results in their possession, from which they claim to have won the presidential election with 62% of the votes.

On the ground, tensions remain high. According to our sources, the Tchiroma Bakary camp is preparing an action plan to defend his victory once the final verdict is released by the Conseil Constitutionnel, which must issue its ruling no later than 26 October. They have also enlisted the services of numerous Cameroonian and foreign lawyers.

Source: Jeune Afrique