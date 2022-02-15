Yaoundé: Sp’Ash maiden event was a resounding success

The maiden edition of Sp’Ash, a celebration of Cameroon’s amazing talent in fashion, sport, visual arts, music and entertainment, was held on February 5th 2022 at the prestigious Hilton Hotel in Yaoundé, as a prelude to the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 Finals in Cameroon.

A major highlight of this unique event which fused Sports and Fashion was the appearance of the 2010-2014 Vice captain of the Indomitable Lions – Eyong Enow – who graced the runway in clothes by outstanding Cameroonian designers. Also on the fashion runway was the reigning Miss Cameroon 2022 Samantha Edima, Miss Cameroon 2020 Audrey Monkam, Miss Cameroon 2015 Jessica Ngoa, with Miss Cameroon 2014 Valerie Ayena being the vibrant host.

The Cameroon designers selected for this special event included Inesta, Yves Tchinda, Eloli and Kibonen. Numero Uno department store also displayed a collection of the brands they carry, with a promise of eventually carrying products from select Cameroonian fashion designers in the near future. The eclectic band X Maleya provided the musical performance for the runway walk, whilst LoveNLive also kept guests enthralled with folkloric live music.

The symbolic presence and support of HRH Nfon Ekoko Mukete was a clear sign that Cameroon’s cultural landscape had endorsed Sp’Ash, further evidenced by the opening address of Mme Ewang Grace from the Ministry of Arts and Culture (SWR Regional Delegate).

Among the illustrious guests were: -Mrs Elizabeth Mbayu, wife of Minister Delegate at MINREX in charge of relations with the Commonwealth, Mr Ben Modo, CEO of Prime Potomac, Mr Moctar Ousman Mey, Board Chair of NASLA, Mr Kinge Monono of the Cameroon Embassy USA, Mrs Priscilia Monono of the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Awasum E.M (JR), President of The Cameroon American Football Federation, Mr Donatus Ach, Inspector at the Ministry of Finance, Nkanya Nwai, renown movie producer and Mayor of Ako Municipality, Bah-Pna Dahane, international consultant for Sports, Arts and Culture

Echoes of this event led the meeting of some Cameroonian fashion stakeholders with Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, a South African fashion businesswoman and wife to CAF President Patrice Motsepe, and whose company, African Fashion International produces African Fashion Week in South Africa.

This edition of Sp’Ash was sponsored by Afreximbank through its Creative Africa Nexus program, represented on site by Mr Temwa Gondwe and Mrs Khanyi Mashimbe.