Yaoundé to host the 15th edition of the Fashion and Design Careers Forum

Yaoundé will host the 15th edition of the Fashion and Design Careers Forum from November 16 to 23, 2024, marking a major milestone for Cameroon’s largest fashion event. Sponsored by the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises, Social Economy, and Handicrafts, and organized by the Cameroonian fashion designers’ association CCMC (Centre des créateurs de mode du Cameroun), this annual forum has become a key cultural fixture, showcasing Cameroonian and African talent in fashion, textiles, and design since its inception in 2010.

This year’s forum will celebrate the event’s 15th anniversary, highlighting the CCMC’s contributions to training and supporting young Cameroonian designers and recognizing the progress made by those who have emerged from its programs. Set in an elegantly transformed venue designed to showcase the sophistication of local creations, the anniversary edition promises a magical atmosphere, offering participants an immersive experience in the vibrant world of Cameroonian design.

The event will open on November 16 with an urban parade at the National Museum Gardens in Yaoundé, where visitors can explore a variety of innovative, avant-garde designs and gain insight into each designer’s creative vision. Throughout the week, the Forum will feature exhibitions retracing the journeys of Cameroonian designers, celebrating their achievements and the challenges they have overcome. Panel discussions will also provide a platform to address current trends, challenges facing African designers, and solutions for advancing the continent’s fashion industry. Additionally, festive events will bring fashion closer to the public, creating a friendly, accessible atmosphere.

The Forum’s highlight will be a grand fashion show on November 23 at the Hilton Hotel, showcasing collections from CCMC designers as well as internationally acclaimed creators. During this prestigious show, an awards ceremony will honor outstanding talents, with a jury of fashion professionals—including designers, journalists, and entrepreneurs—evaluating entries based on originality, technique, innovation, and sustainability.

This 15th edition offers a chance to celebrate and encourage young Cameroonian designers who have persevered through financial and logistical challenges to pursue their passion. For the Ministry of SMEs, the forum is a vital platform for developing the local fashion industry and inspiring young talent to embark on creative entrepreneurship.

Source: Sbbc