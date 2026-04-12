Yaoundé says preparations complete for Pope Leo XIV visit

The Government of Cameroon has declared full readiness for the planned Apostolic Visit of Pope Leo XIV, scheduled to take place from April 15 to 18.

Speaking during a press briefing that was held on Wednesday, April 8 in Yaoundé, the Minister of Communication and Government Spokesperson, René Emmanuel Sadi, assured journalists that all necessary arrangements had been finalized to guarantee the success of the four-day papal visit.

“A few days ahead of the coming of His Holiness to our country, I can assure you that all is ready to ensure that this Apostolic Visit of Pope Leo XIV takes place under optimal conditions, guaranteeing every success,” Sadi said.

He added, “The people of Cameroon as a whole are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the Supreme Pontiff in our country, to express their joy and enthusiasm to host him on their soil.”

“All necessary arrangements have been made, under the esteemed auspices of the President Paul Biya, to provide an exceptional welcome to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV and to ensure every success to his Apostolic Visit to Cameroon,” the Government Spokesperson said.

The Minister highlighted the longstanding ties between Cameroon and the Holy See, noting that the Apostolic Visit represents a historic milestone for the central African country.

“Our bilateral and spiritual relations, formally established in 1966, continue to bear fruit today in education, healthcare, and social development,” Sadi said.

He emphasized the Church’s contribution to the nation, saying, “The Catholic Church operates an extensive network of high-quality educational institutions nationwide and numerous hospitals, often serving remote or underprivileged populations. Its work demonstrates the social significance of Catholicism in Cameroon.”

The government official also highlighted the religious harmony in the country, saying, “Catholicism coexists peacefully and in perfect harmony with other religious denominations present across the national territory.”

Pope Leo XIV is expected to arrive in Cameroon on April 15 on the second stage of his four-nation African trip. After a welcome ceremony at the Yaoundé Nsimalen International Airport, he is to meet the country’s President and address authorities, civil society leaders, and diplomats.

The Holy Father will visit the Ngul Zamba Orphanage and meet privately with members of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC).

During his time in Cameroon, the Holy Father is expected to place particular emphasis on reconciliation and social healing. On Thursday, April 16, he will travel to Bamenda, where he is scheduled to hold a “Meeting for Peace” with the local community at Saint Joseph’s Cathedral and celebrate Mass at Bamenda International Airport.

The Papal visit to Bamenda carries symbolic significance given the region’s experience of political and social tensions in recent years.

On Friday, April 17, the Pontiff will visit Douala, where he is scheduled to preside over a large Eucharistic celebration at Japoma Stadium. The program also includes a private visit to Saint Paul Catholic Hospital and a dialogue with university students and professors at the Catholic University of Central Africa (UCAC).

He is expected to leave Cameroon on April 18 for the third leg of his trip, which is to take him to Angola.

Source: aciAfrica