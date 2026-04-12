Iran-US talks in Islamabad end without a deal after 21 hours

The negotiations between Iran and the United States have come to an end without striking a deal after 21 hours of discussions in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Sunday that the two sides reached a consensus on some issues, but they held different views regarding 2-3 important matters.

“Finally, the talks did not reach an agreement,” he noted.

He also described the fresh round of Iran-US negotiations, which lasted for 24 or 25 hours, as the longest over the past year.

The discussions took place following the 40-day imposed war on Iran in an atmosphere of distrust and suspicion, he emphasized, adding, “Therefore, it was not expected that the talks would reach a consensus.”

Meanwhile, Baqaei said that the talks covered some new issues with their own complexities, such as the Strait of Hormuz.

He further stressed that diplomacy never ends, as it is a tool to preserve national interests.

In any situation, he said, the diplomatic apparatus should pursue the rights and interests of the Iranian nation.

“Diplomacy, alongside those defending the homeland, stands ready for all kinds of sacrifices.”

The spokesman also thanked the Pakistani government and people for hosting the talks, saying contacts will continue between Tehran, Islamabad, and other friends in the region.

Additionally on Sunday, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported that “unreasonable demands” by the US prevented the progress of the negotiations in Islamabad.

Citing an informed source, the Tasnim news agency said that the “ball is in America’s court” and that “Iran is in no hurry” to negotiate.

Washington is miscalculating in the negotiations, just as it had done in war, the report said, warning that nothing would change in the Strait of Hormuz “until the United States agrees to a reasonable agreement.”

US Vice President JD Vance, in a very short news conference, said his country has failed to reach an agreement with Iran after negotiations in Pakistan.

After 40 days of unrelenting US-Israeli aggression that began on February 28, the US formally accepted Iran’s 10-point proposal on Wednesday as the basis for a permanent ceasefire.

During the war, Iranian armed forces unleashed 100 waves of successful retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.

They also blocked the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas tankers affiliated with the adversaries and those cooperating with them in an attempt to maintain security at the strategic waterway.

Source: Press TV