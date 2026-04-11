Gulf transfers to Cameroon rebound to CFA11.8 billion

Financial transfers from Gulf countries to Cameroon rose to CFA11.8 billion in 2025, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), marking a rebound after two consecutive years of decline.

Despite the recovery, the level remains below the CFA13.2 billion recorded in 2022. Flows had fallen to CFA10.4 billion in 2023 and CFA8.3 billion in 2024, their lowest level over the period.

UAE dominates inflows

The structure of these transfers shows a strong geographic concentration. Between 2022 and 2025, the United Arab Emirates accounted for CFA27.9 billion, or 63.8% of the total CFA43.7 billion sent from Gulf countries to Cameroon.

Saudi Arabia ranked second with CFA5.9 billion (13.5%), followed by Kuwait (9.2%) and Qatar (8.5%). Oman and Bahrain accounted for smaller shares, at 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively. The data confirms the UAE’s dominant role in financial flows from the Gulf.

Still a small share of total remittances

At the national level, these inflows remain limited compared with overall diaspora transfers. According to Moh Sylvester Tangongho, Director General of the Treasury and Financial and Monetary Cooperation, remittances to Cameroon reached about CFA650 billion in 2025, with an average of CFA450 billion annually over the past five years.

In that context, Gulf transfers represented only about 1.8% of total inflows in 2025. Despite this year’s increase, they remain marginal within overall diaspora resources.

Primarily used for household needs

Like most remittances, these funds are mainly used to cover household expenses, including healthcare, education, and family support. They play an important social role but have limited impact on productive investment.

Authorities are now looking to channel part of these flows into growth-supporting mechanisms. “We are exploring ways to direct some of these resources into dedicated instruments such as diaspora bonds. Countries like Senegal and Ethiopia have shown that nationals are willing to invest in their home countries, provided the mechanisms are clear, transparent, and attractive,” Tangongho said.

Source: Business in Cameroon