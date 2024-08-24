Yaoundé Nsimalen: Despised Prime Minister Ngute bows to Biya as Angels do to God!

Cameroon’s fragile and crumbling president Paul Biya is back after 27 days of squandering taxpayers’ money in Europe.

Mr. Biya, who has been in power for 42 years and has nothing to show for his long stay in power was in Europe to watch the Olympics but after the games, he decided to stay in France, a country wherein leaders work to develop their country.

Though at the Olympics Mr. Biya was incapable of motivating Cameroon’s athletes who could not win even a medal.

Upon arrival, Mr. Biya was received by the country’s Prime Minister, Dion Ngute, whom many think is on his way out.

Mr. Ngute has been in office for over six years but has not been able to earn the president’s confidence. Mr. Biya has consistently despised Mr. Ngute and recent pictures seem to confirm this rumor.

Mr. Ngute, it is alleged will soon be replaced as many regime insiders hold that he has overstayed his welcome.

It is also alleged that Mr. Ngute will be replaced by someone at the Presidency or a candidate who is out of the country.

It is also alleged that Mr. Ngute is aware of the decision hanging over his head like the Sword of Damocles and that is why he could be seen in the picture bowing to Biya like Angels do to God.

But Mr. Ngute’s reverence may not convince Mr.Biya whom many accuse of having no respect for his own Prime Minister. The die seems to be cast for Mr. Ngute.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai