“Nyene Mawn does not share the same name, logo, motto, song, and clothing with MOHWA” Dr Mrs Patience Abangma

This weekend in the Kingdom of Belgium, Manyu and its development issues are in the spotlight-this time around for all the right reasons. Dr Mrs Patience Abangma a committed actress in the Manyu development story last night announced the official creation of NYENE MAWN. Below is her full speech as recorded for us by our correspondent in Brussels.

Your Royal Majesty

Sessekous, Ekandims and Manyangaraws,

Nyene Mawn queens,

Distinguished guests

I feel honoured by your presence here to support the birth of ‘Nyene Mawn’. And whilst I do not wish to draw attention away from this incredibly monumental occasion, the circumstances surrounding how ‘Nyene Mawn’ has come to be does require me to spend a brief moment to once and for all debunk myths, misinformation and in some cases outright lies. And whilst I am not here to castigate anyone, on the occasion of the birth of this platform of women’s empowerment, solidarity and sisterhood please permit me to state some facts which will mean that we can move forward with the future in unity and joy.

1. Convention 2024: The convention of MOHWA Europe 2024 was initially scheduled to take place in Germany. Issues arose as to the cost of the hall. The matter was reported to Cameroon by Germany and when it was not able to be resolved, the committee went for plan B option which was to choose another country since our constitution had clearly specified that requirement of a convention every 2 years. Florence (SG) was charged with the responsibility of liaising with Prof Ojongkpot. On her advice as articulated by the SG during a meeting, we conducted a voting with the overwhelming majority of the view that our convention should hold. Below is a timeline of events:

(a) 17th February, SG sent our save the date flyer to Prof.

(b) 18th February: Prof responded:”thanks for sharing. Well I would advise that you update our logo to move along with the different fabric logo. And then the background seems a little busy. My one cent”.

(c) 20th February: SG sent the updated flyer. “ Good morning ma PG Global. This is the final flyer for our convention. We will be grateful to know those who will be coming”.

(d) 20th February: Prof responded. “Ok dear! Let me commission the PRO to do it”.

2. Process of Dissolution of the then MOHWA Europe: The process of dissolving MOHWA Europe by MOHWA Global was never done in consultation with MOHWA Europe Exco. A global zoom meeting was scheduled by Cameroon in which the issue of the groups that complained was raised. Exco members were not allowed to speak. It was then decided that there was going to be a Conflict Resolution Committee to look at the issues raised. Whilst we were waiting for the committer, it became apparent that Cameroon had spoken to those who complained and refused to take into consideration the rejoinder sent to them. I was added to a call on 28th March 2024 to inform me of their verdict. I want to reiterate that this is the only time I was called on this issue. I was merely called to inform me of the decision taken. A dissolution letter dated 27th March 2024 was then sent to me the following day which I then forwarded to the exco. A response dated 20th April 2024, signed by all the 11 presidents was sent to Cameroon.

3. Cease and Desist letter: A letter dated 26th July 2024, was sent from their lawyer in Ireland representing MOHWA Global to all the presidents of the then MOHWA Europe giving clear instructions that we stop using anything associated with MOHWA. For peace to reign, I responded by assuring them that we will take steps to comply with their request including change of name, wrapper, and anthem and even bring down all material related to MOHWA online. All the adverts in preparation for our convention were changed. A week later, the lawyer again wrote proposing a change of name to Manyu Ladies International Society. I responded on August 8th, 2024 rejecting any suggestion of replacing the word “women” with “ladies” and the word “association” with “society” as these are generic words which cannot be patented. I maintained that we remain the Manyu Women’s International Association (Nyene Mawn). In the likelihood of their lawyer pursuing Nyene Mawn for frivolous reasons, I might have to request for a refund of the money I paid for the patent of MOHWA UK. I have proof of my receipt.

I want it to be made clear that ‘Nyene Mawn’ is a NEW ORGANISATION. It does not hold itself up as being a version of MOHWA. It is a new cultural organisation quite within its legal rights. Another entity has no legal basis to request a Cease and Desist of another when no breach NO BREACH has occurred. Our organisation does not share the same name, logo, motto, song, clothing or any other type of branding with MOHWA. There is no case to answer here and I hope that the legal adviser is indeed giving them sound legal advice rather than causing them to waste money.

4. Misappropriation of funds: This to me is tantamount to slander. I am hoping that there will be evidence of the £3000 alleged to have been taken. At no point had I approached the association to foot the bills for my travels even though I do that in the name of the association. I can say this with my full chest. The only time the exco decided to support was when we were going for the launching of MOHWA Nigeria. They held a meeting in my absence and they all agreed that I have been spending my own money to represent the association and that they must do something this time. I was reliably informed later that AG said “ mamie has already bought her ticket and she might not be interested in this support”. She however suggested that they could pay for the hotel which they did.

5. Events during South Africa Launching: The media space now speaks for itself. The conduct of the PG was plain to see for all those in the room and was captured on Zoom and broadcast to an international audience. On this matter I will merely say 2 things:

(i) MOHWA promotes itself as a platform for women to support each other. The display by their PG was far from that. Regardless of her perceived justification, an open forum of this kind cannot surely be the place where someone who is meant to be in a leadership role and is before her constituents demonstrates such lack of leadership and unity.

(ii) I kept silent for a number of reasons and will never regret that decision. The number one reason being I am not only a child of Manyu, I am also the wife of a Paramount Ruler in Manyu who MOHWA knew would be attending the launching. I intentionally chose to demonstrate restraint under fire to protect the dignity and the sanctity of our cultural values, my husband, my children and myself. What came to mind on the day was Michelle Obama’s catch phrase “when they go low, we go high”.

In conclusion, what we have done is not change our name. We have created a new organisation based on inclusivity, respect, unity, love and support for each other as women. It is our right as women of Manyu to do so. And we do it proudly. We are Nyene Mawn. Ready to embrace all our children. Forward ever, backward never. Let our problems of today be translated into our solutions for the future. Let us all strive to build a strong institution as they will stand the test of time, not strong leadership as might cause the collapse of an institution if the next leader is not strong. We in Nyene Mawn should put the lyrics of our anthem in practice, foster love, stand for the truth, preach unity and forgiveness. We should refrain from recording and sending angry messages. Please make good use of the conflict resolution committee that has been put in place. Together, we can make a positive contribution to our society here in Europe and to our Manyu division. It is said that “the journey of a thousand miles starts with one one”.

Distinguish guests; join us in this journey to help us move another step through your financial and emotional support.

Long live Nyene Mawn.