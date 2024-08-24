Eyumojock Subdivision: Member of Parliament and elites brainstorm on school resumption

Elites of Eyumojock Sub-division are currently in Limbe to brainstorm on how schools can resume in the sub-division.

The event, chaired by the determined CPDM Member of Parliament, Honorable Teku Tanyu, has brought together some prominent chiefs of the sub-division and politicians who hold that depriving children of the opportunity to go to school is a destruction of the children’s future.

Since the socio-political problems in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon started in 2016, many kids in the sub-division have not been going to school.

For a sub-division of 66 villages, only two villages having functioning schools – Ekok and Eyumojock.

For the past six years, kids in Kembong, Ewelle, Ossing, Ndekwai, Eyanchang and other villages have not been to school and this is bad news to the sub-division whose leaders hold that the road to a bright future passes through sound education.

Speaking during the brainstorming session, the Eyumojock Sub-division Member of Parliament, Teku Tanyi, himself a disciple of formal education, urged elites of the division to help children to return to school.

He underscored the importance of education to the sub-division’s development, adding that without education, most children from the sub-division will not have the right tools to face the future.

The Member of Parliament who hails from Ossing and who has been working relentlessly for the resumption of schools in the sub-division lamented that many children have been robbed of their future.

This is a developing story and more will be yours when available.

By Dr Joachim Arrey