World leaders react to deadly Air India plane crash

Almost all passengers were believed to have been killed when an Air India plane bound for London with 242 people on board crashed minutes after taking off from India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, authorities said.

Here’s how world leaders reacted.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on X

“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words.”

“In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer, on X

“The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.”

“I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

Britain’s King Charles, on X

“My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning. Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on X

“Saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight near Ahmedabad today. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.”

The Vatican’s Secretary of State, on X

“Deeply saddened by the tragedy involving an Air India aircraft near Ahmedabad, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV sends his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, together with the assurance of prayers for all involved in the recovery efforts.”

“Commending the souls of the deceased to the mercy of the Almighty, His Holiness invokes upon all affected the divineb blessings of healing and peace.”

Bangladeshi chief adviser Muhammad Yunus in a message to Modi

“We extend our deepest condolences to all the families who lost their dear ones at this tragic incident.”

“We stand in solidarity with the people and Government of India, and offer our full support in any form.”

European Commission President Ursula Von DEr Leyen, on X

“My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss.”

“Dear @narendramodi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin to Modi, in an official telegram published on the Kremlin website

“Please accept my deep condolences on the tragic consequences of the airliner crash at Ahmedabad airport.”

“Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes of a swift recovery to all those injured in this catastrophe.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, on X

“We have learned with deep emotion of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. In this time of sorrow, I extend our heartfelt thoughts to the victims’ loved ones and to Prime Minister @NarendraModi.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, on X

“The news of a passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad is absolutely devastating. In this time of tragedy, Australia’s thoughts are with everyone affected.”

“Our government is receiving regular updates and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin, on X

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people of India after the terrible plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier today. Thinking of the families of all those on board, along with the emergency services attending the scene.”

