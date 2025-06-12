Crises engulf Cameroon in election year

The humanitarian crisis in Cameroon remains a critical concern, exacerbated by political tensions ahead of the October 2025 presidential elections.

Paul Biya (92), the oldest head of state in the world, is seeking re-election for a position he has occupied since 1982.

The veteran was Prime Minister from 1975.

Apart from the political contest, the humanitarian crisis remains severe, driven by escalating violence and insecurity across the Northwest, Southwest and Far North regions.

Conflict dynamics, including inter-community clashes and intensified activity by non-state armed groups, have exacerbated displacement, disrupted access to health facilities and heightened vulnerabilities for women and girls.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) reports that maternal and reproductive health services have been significantly disrupted, leading to increased rates of unassisted childbirth, complications during pregnancy and unmet family planning needs.

“Concurrently, persistent insecurity and limited humanitarian aid have heightened risks of gender-based violence (GBV), further restricting women’s and girls’ access to essential protection and care,” a spokesperson said.

In response, UNFPA has provided sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence services in April 2025, directly benefiting about 8 000 individuals, 83 percent of whom were women and girls.

Funding constraints however pose an urgent risk to ongoing humanitarian efforts, with only 39 percent (about US$3,5 million) of the required $9 million secured as of April 2025.

“Without additional resources, critical reproductive health and GBV services risk severe disruption, threatening the well-being and safety of women and girls across Cameroon,” the UNFPA spokesperson said.

Cameroon, the Central African country of 29 million, is facing resistance from English-speaking communities alleging exclusion by the government dominated by French-speaking officials.

Source: Cajnewsafrica