US rejects WTO reform proposal before Yaoundé meeting

The U.S. ambassador to the World Trade Organization said he could not accept a draft plan for reforming ‌the trade body ahead of a major meeting in Cameroon.

Countries, led by Norway, have been working intensely for months on a position paper on reforms ahead of a meeting ⁠of trade ministers in Cameroon on March 26-29, mostly devoted to this issue.

The debate comes amid concerns that future global trade could be decided outside the 30-year-old watchdog unless it reforms itself quickly.

“We cannot accept a work plan that in our view undermines our collective efforts to ‌move ⁠forward,” Joseph Barloon said in a statement on Friday, adding the discussions were not sufficiently mature and that the draft position paper contained ambiguous language.

The ⁠U.S. objection, made in a meeting in Geneva this week, ​precludes the possibility of an agreement ​on ⁠reforms there since all 166 WTO members must decide by consensus.

Barloon stressed that Washington had ⁠an ambitious reform agenda and added that he was looking forward to hearing other countries’ positions.

Source: Reuters