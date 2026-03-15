Iran vows to pursue, kill Netanyahu if he is still alive

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has pledged to continue efforts aimed at chasing and killing Benjamin Netanyahu as speculations rise about the fate of the criminal Israeli prime minister.

The IRGC’s Public Relations Department made the announcement on Sunday, the 16th day of the illegal US-Israeli aggression against Iran, with the latest reports saying Netanyahu has not been seen in public in the past few days, and his last X post is an AI-generated one.

“The unknown fate of the Zionist criminal prime minister and the possibility of his death or his escape, along with his family, from the occupied territories reveal a crisis and the faltering situation of the Zionists,” it said.

“If the child killer is still alive, we will strongly keep chasing and killing him.”

Meanwhile, the IRGC announced that it had targeted positions in occupied lands and three US bases in the region in the 52nd stage of its retaliatory operations.

The attacks, it noted, came in revenge for the blood of workers martyred in US-Israeli strikes on Iran’s industrial towns.

Source: Presstv