Iranian military warns regional states not to trust illusion of US power

The spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces has called on Leaders of Muslim countries not to put trust in the illusion of US power, and unite against hypocrisy led by the United States and Israel.

“Do not trust the so-called power of the United States. Americans cannot even defend their own faltering army, let alone the security of Muslim countries and the region,” Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said on Saturday.

He said that the Iranian Armed Forces disabled the US warship USS Abraham Lincoln, whose name once caused fear and facilitated the plundering of Muslim resources, and forced it to retreat in a historical defeat.

Shekarchi noted that all US bases in the region, which have been built over decades with Muslims’ resources under the pretext of ensuring regional security while stealing the wealth of Muslim nations, have been destroyed in Iran’s retaliatory operations.

The general said Iran is well capable of reconstructing schools, houses, state buildings, supermarkets and public infrastructure damaged and destroyed in the US-Israeli onslaught.

But what cannot be rebuilt is the US credit, hollow power, and its defeated military, besides the helplessness of the Israeli regime, Shekarchi underlined.

On February 28, the United States and the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked military assault on Iran, assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several top commanders.

Iran began to swiftly retaliate against the criminal aggression by launching barrages of missile and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on the US bases in regional countries.

Source: Press TV