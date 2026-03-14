Equatorial Guinea’s Bange Bank expands in Cameroon with 6 new branches

Bange Bank Cameroon, the local subsidiary of the Equatorial Guinean state-owned bank, plans to open six new branches as part of its 2026 development plan. The program includes two new agencies in Douala (Littoral), one in Yaoundé (Center), one in Bafoussam (West), and one in Garoua (North).

These additions will expand the bank’s existing network of nine branches, including three in Douala, three in Yaoundé, and one each in Kribi, Sangmélima, and Kye-Ossi in the South region. According to Angelica Monayong Esono, deputy commercial director of Bange Bank Cameroon, the goal is to grow the network to 15 branches nationwide by 2027.

Through this expansion, the bank aims to strengthen its position in the Cameroonian market, where it began operations in 2021. Bange Bank says a stronger physical presence will help improve its visibility and attract a broader customer base.

The institution is emerging from a growth phase marked by cumulative losses of CFA10.2 billion in 2022 and 2023 but says it returned to positive results in 2024. According to banking sector data reviewed by Business in Cameroon, the bank’s balance sheet expanded by 58.6% year-on-year to reach CFA67.2 billion.

Strong deposit growth and rising SME lending

Deposits reached CFA37.8 billion in 2024, up 116% compared with the previous year. The bank notes, however, that most of these funds come from demand deposits, highlighting a reliance on more volatile sources of funding.

On the lending side, Bange Bank reported a loan portfolio of CFA53.5 billion in 2024, representing about 0.88% of the market. Ranked 14th in this segment, the bank reports a loan-to-deposit ratio of 93.5%, one of the highest in the sector, reflecting a strong use of collected resources.

Growth has been particularly visible in financing for small and medium-sized enterprises. Between 2023 and 2024, loans granted to local SMEs rose from CFA1.6 billion to CFA6.6 billion, an increase of 99.91%. This performance earned the bank the “Bank Most Supportive of SMEs” award, presented on February 26, 2026 in Douala by L’Economie Media Group.

Commercial growth still to be consolidated

According to Angelica Monayong Esono, this performance stems from a strategy focused on financial inclusion, close engagement with entrepreneurs, and a detailed understanding of the needs of the local economy. By targeting projects that generate value and employment, the bank aims to position itself as a key partner for SMEs, a segment widely seen as central to economic development.

However, this momentum does not fully eliminate structural challenges. The bank’s loan portfolio remains largely composed of medium-term loans, with limited exposure to long-term financing, a factor that could affect its future profitability.

Source: Business in Cameroon