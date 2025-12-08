UN ‘appalled’ by death in custody of Cameroon opposition figure Anicet Ekane

The United Nations said Friday it was “appalled” by the death in custody of Cameroonian opposition figure Anicet Ekane, who had been arrested in late October.

The left-wing nationalist politician, who died on Monday, was arrested in Douala on October 24, on the eve of the publication of presidential election results that returned 92-year-old Paul Biya to power for an eighth mandate.

The exact circumstances of Ekane’s death in detention in Yaounde remain unclear. He was 74 and led the African Movement for the New Independence of Cameroon (Manidem) party for several years.

“We’re appalled by the death in detention of opposition leader Anicet Ekane and concerned for the wellbeing of protesters detained following the presidential election,” the UN human rights office said on X.

“The authorities must ensure the investigation they have announced is thorough and impartial and results in full accountability.

“All protesters arbitrarily arrested must be immediately and unconditionally released,” it added.

Ekane was close to fellow opposition figure Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who contested Biya’s 43-year grip on power in the October 12 election.

Along with other political leaders, Ekane was arrested for publicly supporting Bakary’s self-proclaimed presidential victory ahead of the publication of official results.

Ekane, whose death triggered a groundswell of reactions on social media, ran as Manidem’s presidential candidate in 2004 and 2011.

