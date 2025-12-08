Fundong: 2 gov’t soldiers killed in Amba ambush

At least two Cameroonian soldiers were killed and several others injured on Friday in an ambush by separatists in the country’s war-torn English-speaking region of Northwest, security sources said.

The soldiers were at a security checkpoint in Fundong locality of the region when separatist fighters attacked them, a military official in the region confirmed.

“The unfortunate incident occurred this (Friday) afternoon. The coward terrorist separatists ambushed our soldiers and opened fire. We have deployed additional forces to pursue the terrorists and capture them,” the official who asked not to be named said.

Local media reported that attacks on civilians and soldiers have intensified in the region since the start of December.

Cameroon has been experiencing an armed separatist conflict in its English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017, as separatists seek to create a new nation in the regions.

