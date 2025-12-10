Reporters Without Borders names Israel the world’s top killer of journalists for third year

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has named Israel the world’s greatest killer of journalists for the third consecutive year, holding it responsible for nearly half of global journalist deaths in 2025, largely in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In an annual report on Tuesday, the RSF said that 29 Palestinian reporters were killed by the Israeli military in Gaza, accounting for nearly half of the 67 journalists killed this year worldwide.

The Paris-based media freedom group added that for the third year in a row, the occupying entity emerged as the world’s deadliest menace for journalists.

Since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, nearly 220 journalists have been killed, cementing Tel Aviv’s grim record as the leading killer of media workers worldwide.

RSF’s report, which documented deaths over 12 months from December 2024, noted that Israeli forces accounted for 43 percent of journalist deaths this year, labeling them “the worst enemy of journalists.”

“Nearly half (43%) of the journalists slain in the past 12 months were killed in Gaza by Israeli armed forces,” it said.

Source: Presstv