“French Cameroun’s genocide against Southern Cameroonians not over” Yerima

The people of Ambazonia are once again plunged into mourning and righteous outrage following yet another cold-blooded massacre carried out by the French Cameroun military. On 5 December 2025, armed soldiers stormed a small breakfast shop in, Mezam County, Bafut LGA, an ordinary place of daily life, dignity, and communityand executed five innocent civilians, including a 71-year-old elder, without provocation and without mercy.

This heinous act is not an isolated tragedy. It is part of a systematic campaign of state-sponsored violence, a genocidal policy designed to break the spirit of a people determined to live in freedom. Despite our persistent efforts to bring these atrocities to the world’s attention, documenting, reporting, and exposing them to the UN, the European Union, the African Union, and the broader international community, these institutions have chosen silence. Their continued inaction has emboldened the regime in Yaoundé, enabling Paul Biya’s government, with the backing of France, to pursue a war of extermination while manipulating electoral processes in French Cameroun to entrench authoritarian rule.

As we bury our loved ones and honour the memory of those murdered on December 5th, Ambazonia stands unbroken. Our unity is stronger than the violence inflicted upon us. Our resolve is deeper than the weapons turned against our people. We refuse to yield to a regime that seeks to erase our identity, our culture, and our right to exist.

Today, we call on people of conscience across the world, activists, governments, human rights defenders, faith communities, and ordinary citizens, to stand with Ambazonia.

In a world where institutions created to uphold justice and peace are failing, the responsibility now lies with humanity itself. Silence enables

slaughter. Neutrality strengthens the oppressor. This is the moment to rise.

We reaffirm, with clarity and conviction: Ambazonia will not be weakened.

We will continue to resist, to organize, to grow stronger, and to defend our homeland until the invading forces of French Cameroun are removed from our land. Our identity is not for sale. Our freedom is not negotiable. Our future cannot be stolen.

To the bereaved families, we extend our deepest condolences. Your loved ones are not forgotten; they are martyrs of our struggle for self-determination, honoured guardians of a future they were denied but for which we continue to fight.

May they rest in power.

May their memory strengthen our resolve.

Ambazonia will remember them forever.

Dabney Yerima

Vice President,

Federal Republic of Ambazonia