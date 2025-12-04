Manchester United ‘agree’ terms with Cameroon star Carlos Baleba

With Manchester United boasting a strong contingent of African stars, it was recently reported that the Red Devils have agreed terms with one of best up-and-coming stars in the Premier League.

While the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui have cemented their place in Ruben Amorim’s side as senior stars, the English giants are believed to be an admirer of Brighton and Cameroon starlet Carlos Baleba.

Baleba emerged as one of the Premier League’s best young talents during the last season, given his powerful displays in the middle of the park.

United were believed to be in contact with Brighton for Baleba ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, however, the deal failed to materialize with Brighton pricing their player around the £100 million mark.

Now though, according to the Athletic, United have already agreed personal terms for the African midfielder.

The same report mentioned that Brighton are asking for a ‘high’ fee while United are desperate to bolster their midfield department.

Source: African Football