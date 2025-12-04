Death of Anicet Ekane raises concerns over political freedom

Political tensions in Cameroon have escalated following the death of opposition figure Anicet Ekane while in detention.

Ekane was arrested after protests against the re-election of the country’s 92-year-old President Paul Biya.

Reports suggest that he did not receive adequate medical care while in custody, raising serious concerns about political repression and the treatment of opposition figures.

Geopolitical analyst Aaron Ng’ambi described the incident as “a clear warning about the shrinking space for political dissent in Cameroon. The death of Ekane highlights the risks opposition figures face when challenging entrenched power.”

Human rights groups and international observers have expressed alarm, warning that such cases threaten political freedoms and could lead to further unrest across the country.

Source: ChannelAfrica