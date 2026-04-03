U.S. targets Cameroon’s critical minerals, but flags investment risks

The United States signals its interest in Cameroon’s critical minerals, as global competition for these resources intensifies and supply chains become a strategic priority.

On March 30, the acting U.S. chargé d’affaires in Yaoundé met with Cameroon’s acting minister of mines, industry, and technological development. According to the ministry, the American diplomat was joined by Australia’s high commissioner based in Abuja.

Both officials highlighted the growing importance of critical minerals for global sustainable development and expressed interest in supporting Cameroon’s efforts to develop its mining sector in a “responsible and sustainable” way.

The meeting reflects a broader global shift. Strategic minerals have become essential for key industries, including energy, manufacturing, and defense. For several years, the United States has been working to diversify its sources of supply, as geopolitical competition over these resources continues to intensify.

In Cameroon, attention is focused on several key minerals, including cobalt, nickel, manganese, rutile, and scandium. Government data points to significant reserves, particularly at the Nkamouna-Lomié site in the country’s eastern region. The deposit is estimated at 100 million tons of ore, with grades of 0.2% cobalt, 0.72% nickel, and 3.71% manganese.

Authorities say the site could produce around 4,160 tons of cobalt, 3,280 tons of nickel, 450,000 tons of manganese, and 4,000 tons of scandium each year.

Beyond Lomié, the government has identified 27 additional nickel occurrences in iron-rich formations across the South and East regions, along with five cobalt sites, notably in Ngoïla and Mbalam.

Following the March 30 meeting, the acting minister said the United States and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to capacity building, technical support, and skills transfer to help strengthen Cameroon’s mining sector. Both partners also stressed the need for a stronger legal and regulatory framework to attract more foreign investment.

That message had already been delivered days earlier. On March 26, during a luncheon in Yaoundé organized by the American Chamber of Commerce, U.S. chargé d’affaires John G. Robinson pointed to persistent challenges in Cameroon’s investment environment.

He highlighted a lack of accessible information for potential investors, noting that many American companies struggle to understand how to enter the mining sector or navigate local systems. He also raised broader concerns about the business climate.

These signals point to growing U.S. interest in Cameroon’s mining potential. But they also make clear that deeper foreign investment will likely depend on clearer regulations and a more predictable economic environment.

Source: Business in Cameroon