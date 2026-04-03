Etoudi plans constitutional reform to create vice president role

A proposed constitutional reform to create a Vice President position in Cameroon is triggering sharp debate among lawmakers and raising questions about governance and legitimacy.

The draft bill, submitted to parliament on April 2, 2026, seeks to amend key provisions of the constitution. President Paul Biya has called for an urgent congress bringing together both the National Assembly and the Senate to fast-track the changes.

Supporters of the reform say the move would strengthen institutional stability and ensure continuity in leadership.

Tabouli Célestin, a ruling party lawmaker, defended the proposal, saying it would enhance governance.

“There will be modifications to certain articles of the constitution which, according to what we have been told, will allow the President to establish a Vice President post. This would, of course, contribute to the proper and harmonious functioning of institutions.”

However, opposition figures have criticized both the timing and the process, arguing that such a significant reform requires wider consultation.

Ndam Njoya Hermine Patricia Tomaino questioned the legitimacy of the move, especially given concerns over extended parliamentary mandates.

“Regarding this amendment, a broad consultation should really have taken place… submitting the text to elected officials whose mandates are supposedly extended raises questions about the legitimacy of these men and women.”

Under the proposed changes, the Vice President would be appointed and would take over in the event of a vacancy in the presidency.

The initiative, which until recently had circulated only as speculation, has now become a focal point of political tension, with critics warning it could reshape the balance of power in Cameroon’s political system.

Source: Africa News