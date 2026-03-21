Trump signals possible wind-down of aggression against Iran

US President Donald Trump has indicated he is considering scaling back the underway unprovoked aggression towards Iran, even as the crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz remains unresolved.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump claimed the United States was close to achieving the military goals sought by the aggression.

“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East.”

He listed what he called, degrading Iran’s missile capability and industrial base, and protecting US allies in the region.

The remarks flew in the face of the Islamic Republic’s robust underway retaliation, codenamed Operation True Promise 4, that keeps taking larger portions of hostile targets under the country’s firepower.

US military positions throughout the region, including in Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, have been subjected to sustained counterstrikes.

The retaliation has also struck sensitive and strategic locations across the occupied territories, including those lying in Tel Aviv, the holy occupied city of al-Quds, Haifa, Be’er Sheva, considered a technological hub, and the Negev Desert.

On the issue of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has closed to enemy vessels as well as ships belonging to those cooperating with the adversaries since the onset of the aggression, Trump suggested the US might step back from direct responsibility.

“The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not.”

Commenting on the remarks, American outlet Axios acknowledged that efforts to reopen the strait have proven difficult.

It cited Trump’s advisors as pointing to his frustration due to limited allied support, despite his alleging military victory.

The US has sought to form a coalition to secure the strait, asking NATO allies and others to contribute naval and air assets. Most have declined to commit forces, and some have only backed a political statement supporting the effort.

Trump has retorted to allies over their reluctance, calling NATO countries “cowards” and saying that without US backing, NATO is “a paper tiger.”

Meanwhile, disruptions to global oil flows continue to drive up energy prices.

Source: Press TV