The delusion of democracy in Cameroon

Throughout history, great thinkers and psychologists have wondered why people prefer to live with illusions rather than confront painful realities. In A Theory of Cognitive Dissonance, Leon Festinger observed that when our beliefs or actions clash with reality, we experience deep psychological discomfort. To avoid this discomfort, humans often distort facts because fabrications offer emotional comfort. As long as the truth threatens one’s character and outlook, illusion will always remain a harmless shelter.

Nowhere are a people more tied in collective delusion than in Cameroon, where many citizens honestly believe they live in a democracy. This delusion has been evident since 92-year-old Paul Biya was declared the victor in last month’s presidential election. Earlier today, 6th November 2025, Mr Biya was inaugurated to serve seven more years as president of the republic. A term he will complete at 99. During the ceremony, the nonagenarian was being instructed by one of his caregivers on what to do because Mr Biya evidently was unaware of what was happening around him- a shocking, pathetic and sorry indictment of all Cameroonians.

Since the election, many have taken to social media to voice their anger and disappointment at ELECAM for rigging the election. These petitions sound like noble calls for transparency in a democratic society. However, truth be told, Cameroon is far from a democracy, and pretending otherwise is the height of delusion and naivety. The inaugural charade of a care-home resident as president of the country proves my point about this collective naivety and delusion. To add insult to injury, the inauguration ceremony took place in absolute peace, with no protests whatsoever.

Cameroon possesses, on paper, some practices of democracy like regular elections and multiple political parties. These trappings have deceived many into believing the country’s political system is a democracy. Any serious student of politics knows that elections alone do not make a democracy; they are merely one of its instruments. Since 1990, the ruling CPDM party has vigorously promoted the image of democracy through its state-controlled media. As the old saying goes, a lie told repeatedly enough becomes the truth.

In reality, Cameroon’s so-called democracy is a façade designed to appease the international community and pacify citizens who still cling to the illusion. By most comparative political standards, Cameroon is an electoral authoritarian regime. The system blends the institutions of democracy on paper with the practices of dictatorship in practice. In such regimes, elections are manipulated, opposition is allowed but ostracized, the media is censored, and establishments like the judiciary and ELECAM lack independence.

ELECAM is not an autonomous electoral body. It is an extension of the ruling party’s machinery. Expecting transparency from it is like asking a mirror to reflect anything other than your own image. There are credible reports that ELECAM paid CFA Frs 300,000 ($550) “bonuses” to its low-ranking employees and much more money to senior employees shortly before last month’s elections. Cameroonians must stop legitimizing empty institutions like ELECAM by expecting them to act against their nature. Cameroon needs an awakening, and the time has come to tear off the mask.

What the CPDM syndicate is operating is deception, not democracy. Cameroon is a tragedy and a nation living in denial. Only when Cameroonians summon the courage to confront this truth and reject the comforting lie that they live in a democratic state will the possibility of real democracy become a reality. Change in Cameroon will not come through the ballot box because Cameroon is not a democracy. This collective democracy delusion must stop.

By Isong Asu