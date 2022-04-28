Southern Cameroons Crisis: Vice President Dabney Yerima to visit Ground Zero

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima is planning to visit the suffering peoples of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia in Ground Zero later this coming month after five years of fighting between the two Cameroons, Cameroon Intelligence Report has gathered from people in the know deep within the Interim Government.

Two IG sources familiar with the trip, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the visit is yet to get clearance from Southern Cameroons chief intelligence officer in Ground Zero, but scheduling issues could delay it to end of May.

The development comes as several French Cameroun media houses confirmed reports that the 89-year-old President Biya of French Cameroun has in the past few days suffered a series of ailments.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai