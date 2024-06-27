Samuel Eto’o questioned by CAF over match-fixing

The interrogation of Samuel Eto’o comes ten months after he was accused of involvement in match-fixing by players.

The President of Cameroon’s Football Federation had a session with the disciplinary panel of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday.

There was no word on how he pleaded. The questioning took place behind closed doors.

The allegations contend that Eto’o irregularly helped one club to rise to the top of the Cameroonian League two years ago. His accusers say they have supplied evidence pinning the former Barcelona player to CAF.

The match-fixing charge is not the only one bothering Eto’o.

His accusers also lodged a complaint with FIFA citing unethical behavior over an ambassadorial deal he secured with a sports betting company.

If found guilty, Eto’o faces no less than a lifetime suspension from football.

Eto’o was elected head of Cameroon’s football federation in December 2021.

Source: Africa News