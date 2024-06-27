Kumba: Denizens rise against drug abuse

Illicit drug usage in Cameroon has been on the rise for many years, but the use of hard drugs in Kumba is alarming and many youths find it pleasurable to get involved in the use of these drugs which are ruining many lives in Kumba.

Not long ago, some residents, especially women and mothers in Hausa quarter, a neighbourhood in Kumba lll Sub-division, took to the streets to protest against hard drugs which have turned their children into addicts.

To show their seriousness, the angry protesters carried placards denouncing the sale and use of these hard substances in the area, going to the hideouts of those who supply them to the youths.

In their determination to call them to order, the angry women destroyed two locally constructed thatched houses which were considered as the trading floor between the drug suppliers and the addicts.

“Our children are in very bad shape because of these drugs. They steal our money at home just to buy these drugs which make them recalcitrant. They do not assist us with house chores,” one of the women said.

“My son does nothing at home. Sometimes, he doesn’t sleep at home. He only comes when he needs food or a change of clothes. These men selling to them are destroying our children. We had issued a warning before but they did not listen,” another protester highlighted.

Since the neighbourhood is sparsely populated, it was easier for the perpetrators to be fished out from their hideouts.

According to reliable sources, the men who sell to those addicts are making a fortune out of our children, while destroying them, reasons why the angry population took upon themselves to address the issue.

By Cecilia M. Manjang