Former Indomitable Lions midfielder Landry Nguemo passes away in car accident

Former Cameroon and Celtic midfielder Landry Nguemo has tragically passed away following a car accident.

The incident occurred in the locality of Ngomo, along the Yaoundé – Bafoussam axis in Cameroon.

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) confirmed the heartbreaking news.

“The Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has just learned the tragic news of the passing of former Indomitable Lion Landry Nguemo in a traffic accident,” it read.

“Nguemo, who was a key player for the Cameroonian national team from 2006 to 2014 and a former member of Girondins de Bordeaux, will be remembered for his contributions to football. FECAFOOT extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire football community.”

Landry Tsafack Nguémo, born on November 28, 1985, began his football career in Dschang, a town in western Cameroon.

He played for various local teams before moving to Yaoundé at the age of 13. Nguémo was soon spotted by scouts from Nancy, who invited him to France for trials.

He signed with the club at the age of 15 and made his debut four years later, in August 2005, as a substitute against Lyon in a league match.

In January 2009, he expressed interest in moving away from Nancy amidst rumors linking him to Arsenal, Sunderland, and Everton.

On January 31, 2009, he scored his first goal for Nancy, a dramatic 90th-minute winner against Le Havre.

His second goal came under similarly dramatic circumstances, scoring again in the 90th minute against Marseille on May 23, 2009.

In July 2009, Nguémo joined Celtic on a one-year loan with an option to make the move permanent.

Wearing the number 6 shirt, he quickly made an impression. His debut came in a 0-0 draw against Cardiff City, where he was awarded Celtic’s man of the match.

He made his competitive debut in a Champions League qualifying tie against Dynamo Moscow and played a crucial role in the team’s victory in the return leg, helping Celtic advance to play Arsenal.

Nguémo made 35 appearances for Celtic, but a permanent move did not materialize, and he returned to Nancy.

In July 2011, he transferred to Bordeaux, signing a three-year contract. During his first season, he played in 33 of Bordeaux’s 38 league fixtures, helping the team secure fifth place and qualification for the Europa League.

In October 2013, he suffered a scare during a Europa League match against Maccabi Tel Aviv, initially suspected to be a minor heart attack. However, tests found nothing serious, and Nguémo returned to action two weeks later.

After a brief stint with Saint-Étienne in 2015, Nguémo moved to Turkish football, signing with Akhisar Belediyespor and later with Kayserispor.

On the international stage, he made 42 appearances for Cameroon, scoring three goals, and participated in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Nguémo retired from professional football after a spell at Norwegian side Kongsvinger in 2019.

In May 2020, he began a coaching career, starting as U18 manager at French club COS Villers-les-Nancy and later as a youth coach at AS Nancy.

Beyond football, Nguémo had a passion for falconry, keeping a modest collection of birds of prey. His favorite was a white-tailed eagle named Mr. George, after George Weah.

