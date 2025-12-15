Pressure mounts on Biya as speculation grows over possible replacement of Ngute

As political pressure continues to mount on President Paul Biya, speculation is increasing within political circles that Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute could be replaced as part of a broader strategic recalibration at the executive level.

Observers note that Cameroon is facing a convergence of challenges, including economic strain, ongoing security concerns in parts of the country, and rising social discontent. In this context, attention has turned to the Office of the Prime Minister, which some analysts view as a potential focal point for political adjustment without directly reshaping the presidency.

Prime Minister Ngute, who has been in office since January 2019, has overseen government action during a particularly demanding period, including the management of the Anglophone crisis and efforts to stabilize the economy. However, critics argue that progress on key reforms has been slow, fueling internal and public calls for renewed leadership and a more assertive policy direction.

Sources close to the ruling establishment suggest that any potential replacement would be aimed at signaling responsiveness to domestic and international pressure, while preserving continuity within the governing system. Others caution that changes at the prime ministerial level may have limited impact unless accompanied by deeper structural reforms.

For now, no official statement has been made by the presidency, and Prime Minister Ngute continues to carry out his duties. Nonetheless, the growing intensity of political debate suggests that a cabinet reshuffle, including a possible change at the premiership, remains a scenario being closely watched in the weeks and months ahead.

By Chi Prudence Asong