Pope Leo XIV Visit: Archbishop Kleda hopes for the release of political prisoners

May the visit of Pope Leo XIV offer an opportunity to release prisoners held without trial. Archbishop Samuel Kleda of Douala expressed this wish during a press conference on April 9. “The Pope is coming to proclaim the Good News to us,” said Archbishop Kleda. “What is the Good News for us in Cameroon?” he asked. “It is peace. At this moment, we all need peace in Cameroon. With his visit, the Pope is inviting us all to be peacemakers,” he continued. “The Pope is coming to proclaim the Good News to us in Cameroon.” “Our country has experienced many crises, some of which are still ongoing,” the Archbishop emphasized, indicating that he was referring to the conflict in the English-speaking regions “The benefit we hope to gain from this visit is to engage (…) as peacemakers.”

In addition to the crisis in the English-speaking regions in the north and south of the eastern part of the country, Cameroon is experiencing a deep economic crisis, to which Archbishop Kleda alluded when he stated: “Too many people are suffering, too many people are unemployed. After the Pope’s visit, we have the opportunity to show that we are capable of transforming our country.” Also worrying is the political situation following the unrest after the presidential elections last October, in which 92-year-old Paul Biya was re-elected for the eighth time as Head of State – an election marred by serious irregularities, according to the opposition and various external observers. Several people were arrested during the post-election demonstrations, particularly in Douala, which was the epicenter of the protests. Archbishop Kleda also referred to these people.

“There was a crisis after the elections, resulting in the arrest of many people. Some of them have been released, but many are still in prison. Those imprisoned also include people who have never been brought to trial.” “This is an opportunity,” the Archbishop said, referring to the Pope’s visit, “to work to change this situation and do everything we can to secure the release of our brothers,” declared the Archbishop of Douala. Archbishop Kleda also referred to these people. “This is the fourth time the Pope has come to Cameroon. That is a special blessing,” said Archbishop Kleda, referring to the Pope’s previous visits to the country before Robert Francis Prevost was elected Pope. “The fact is that we are not saints, that we have not succeeded in putting the Gospel into practice. The Pope’s current visit is a new opportunity for renewal and for ensuring that our society can live in peace,” the Archbishop emphasized. “This means that the common good, that is, the country’s resources, must be shared with everyone, according to the needs of each individual, as the Acts of the Apostles teaches us.” But to achieve this, it is necessary to fight corruption, which Archbishop Kleda described as “a huge problem” because “it destroys everything and prevents the country’s development.” “May each of us be ready for conversion and to stand up for justice,” he concluded.

Source: Agenzia Fides