Papal Visit:  Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces declare three-day ceasefire

A separatist alliance in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions said it would observe a three-day “safe travel passage” later this week to allow civilians and visitors to move freely during a visit by Pope ‌Leo.

The pope left on Monday for a tour of four African countries – Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea – aiming to urge global leaders to address the continent’s challenges. Africa is home to more than a fifth of the world’s Catholics.

Source: Reuters