Breaking News

October Presidential Election: civil society calls on voters to sanction Biya

October Presidential Election: civil society calls on voters to sanction Biya

Ahead of the October 2025 presidential election, prominent Cameroonian figures are calling on citizens to use the ballot box to reject long-time President Paul Biya.

A coalition of university lecturers, civil society members, and traditional leaders issued a public appeal urging Biya, in power since 1982, not to stand again — or to be voted out if he does. They argue that at 92 years old, Biya’s continued rule symbolizes a stagnant political system ill-suited to address urgent crises such as the Anglophone conflict, economic hardship, and endemic corruption.

These collective voices have sparked fresh debate: while some local mayors and traditional chiefs insist Biya embodies stability, others — including church leaders — describe his candidacy as “unrealistic” and warn it threatens democratic progress .

Human Rights Watch and other observers have also criticized the regime for cracking down on opposition and independent groups in the lead-up to the vote, citing arrests and restrictions on political activity .

With a sizable youth population — more than 65% under 30 — and rising disillusionment over repeated calls for change, the upcoming election is shaping up as a defining moment for Cameroon’s future — a choice between the entrenched old guard and a new path forward.

Source: Africa News

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Cameroon Intelligence Report
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.

Back to Top