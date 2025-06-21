Of Dr Patience Abangma, Nyeme Mawn and a certain social media activist

In many parts of rural Africa in the past, communities gathered every evening in the village square for elders to share wisdom through folk tales.

One of the lessons I took away from these gatherings with numerous senior citizens was that, in African culture, elders are the foundation of knowledge and wisdom, and those who respect great men and women pave the way for their own greatness.

Many in English speaking Cameroon have opined that times have changed and in 2025, values and respect are now elastic concepts. Still, the lack of respect for elders and the contempt for truth within the African structure is now alarming.

In a concerning video circulating on social media by one Joshua Ndip aka Ashu, unfounded allegations were made about a respectable Manyu citizen in the UK.

Dr Mrs Patience Abangma is a Cameroonian woman with solid personal, comprehensive private, academic and social accomplishments achieved over forty years in the United Kingdom.

Cameroon Concord News Group found the videotape unintelligent, incoherent and disturbing. Consequently, we opened an investigation into the motives of the author and those behind the criminal syndicate suspended from Nyene Mawn.

There are more than 30 Manyu women associations in the western world.

MOHWA, Manyu Women UK, Nyene Mawn, Manyu Daughters of Ireland, MOWA, Eyumema just to name a few and in all these assemblies, there are always misunderstandings and differences.

Nyene Mawn, a strong Manyu women’s group founded in 2024 by Dr Mrs Patience Abangma with hundreds of new Manyu generation ladies in Europe has recorded challenges that resulted to a kind of acrimonious relation deep within its ranks.

Breaking up a community meeting is a favourite Manyu pastime and Nyene Mawn is no different. Today, every Manyu village has a registered association in Europe begging Manyus and friends of Manyu for money.

This media house has uncovered that the six Nyene Mawn so-called chapter leaders who were suspended from the association on charges of theft and embezzlement have refused to leave the main group silently and peacefully.

The video on Face Book claims that Dr Mrs Abangma has intellectual property rights for Nyene Mawn. This claim is laughable as it is evident that the presenter presumably a container-loader somewhere in Sweden does not have a mastery of IP laws, patent procedures and the regulations governing the registration of businesses or meetings in Europe. It is obvious from the video that the said Joshua Ndip lacks the requisite intellectual aptitude to deal with the IP topic.

Our investigation found that the disgraced suspended Nyene Mawn members are desperate to keep using the Nyene Mawn brand but because Dr Patience Abangma has registered the group in the European Union already, they are facing enormous difficulties to realise their dodgy goals.

Frankly speaking, Nyene Mawn is a breakaway group from MOHWA. So, why does the breakaway gang from Nyene Mawn not leave peacefully and just create their new group?

A former MOHWA member in the city of Coventry who spoke on condition of anonymity hinted Cameroon Concord News Group that “the suspended Nyene Mawn women cannot organise a successful drinking session in a pub. They have never managed successful households and therefore cannot lead associations. They are loud jokes”

The maxim that starting a meeting is easy and hard to maintain cannot be overemphasised here. The disgraced members of Nyene Mawn saw their vision as an escape route but they have now been caught in the pangs of a monster they themselves created! They thought forming a new group was a cakewalk. None of them in that disgraced camp was raised up in Manyu Division! They are products of the numerous CDC Camps and Mondoni Oil Mill who lack the basic decency of respect for elders that every Manyu child that God in his infinite image created and planted in the Manyu constituency has!

The recruitment of another CDC Manyu social media activist extremely lacking in communication finesse remains shameful, disgusting and disgraceful.

In his video, Joshua Ndip, who is currently eking out a living in Sweden and who speaks all his English in the past tense said Dr Mrs Abangma had not achieved anything in Europe after forty years.

As a Manyu son raised up in Mamfe the chief town in Manyu Division, I want to draw his attention to the fact that Mrs Abangma has five children who are all graduates from Russel Group universities in Britain, with three of them in possession of master’s degrees. While we are at it, this failure of a woman has a daughter who studied at the University of Sorbonne before being called to the Bar Council of England and Wales, and Cameroon. These academic facts mean nothing to Joshua Ndip and his pay mistresses because success to them is the loading of containers and the driving of flashy cars.

Joshua Ndip, a man whose family home in Cameroon is dilapidated and infested with vermin is now in possession of a loudspeaker and a smartphone. He needs to invest time to improve their family home before talking about development in Manyu and Africa.

How has Mrs Abangma stalled development in Manyu? Over the last few months, Eyumema has been to Mamfe and invested in boreholes, a health centre and solar panels, while MOHWA has invested in school materials for needy children. These are all commendable acts from groups interested in Manyu development and empowerment. What is stopping these fraudsters suspended by Nyene Mawn from doing the same? Instead, they are investing their energy in fighting for a name that has already been registered.

Owning a name does not guarantee followers! Joshua Ndip’s pay mistresses know that people will not follow them because they lack the skillset and integrity required for leadership. Consequently, they have resorted to blackmailing a “seventy-something-year-old woman.” The impunity of the breakaway faction in withdrawing 23,500 Euros from the association’s bank account has encouraged them to take this treacherous and illegal course of coercion. But it will not work!

We of the Concord Group are cautioning that the actions of these CDC Camp and Mondoni Oil Mill children are un-Manyu. Their calculated blackmail is bringing damage to their already battered reputation and women with brains know that they will not be trusted in the future. They must stop now!

If this abuse and blackmail of a Manyu elder continues, the lesson will not be lost. So yes, the pay mistresses behind the empty video can look forward to more doom and gloom as their moves may never bring them what they want.

Let Joshua Ndip aka Ashu go back to loading his containers and take a part-time course in the use of the English language because he found it difficult to deliver a script that was written and given to him. Finally, let the suspended so-called six presidents find a new name and leave Dr Mrs Patience Abangma alone. The mouth of an elder may stink but out of it comes wisdom and true Manyu children have respect for their elders.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai