Northern Cameroon: EU releases CFA318 million in emergency aid for fires and food crisis

The European Commission has released CFA318 million in emergency aid to address multiple crises in Cameroon. Authorities face escalating humanitarian needs in the Far North region and worsening food insecurity in the North and East.

The EU delegation to Cameroon said this funding forms part of the European Union’s broader contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) managed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

This funding comes amid a particularly alarming situation in Kolofata, a locality in the Far North that has suffered repeated shocks in recent months. A series of fires has pushed thousands of displaced families into extreme vulnerability.

The first fire occurred on February 7, 2026, in a displaced persons camp and affected more than 1,000 people. A second major fire struck on February 28 and left 2,087 additional families homeless, according to UNICEF data.

Since then, living conditions have deteriorated significantly. Displaced populations live in makeshift shelters built from straw and located in highly congested areas, which increases fire risks. On March 19, a third fire destroyed nearly 150 shelters at the Madagascar site, confirming the persistent vulnerability of affected communities and worsening the humanitarian situation.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) identified these fires as among the most significant humanitarian crises in the region during the first quarter of 2026. Similar incidents have also affected other localities, including Gancé, Guidi, and Igawa, which has increased pressure on already fragile communities facing insecurity and forced displacement.

Therefore, humanitarian needs continue to rise sharply. Affected populations require emergency shelter, essential household items, food assistance, healthcare, and hygiene support. In March, UNICEF warned about the urgency of the situation and called on partners to provide emergency kits, nutritional care, and protection services for children and families.

Local authorities and humanitarian actors are coordinating response efforts. Authorities have established a commission to explore long-term solutions, including the use of fire-resistant materials, the expansion of overcrowded sites, and, where possible, the relocation of displaced populations.

In this context, the EU funding provides critical support to strengthen the ongoing multisectoral response and address immediate humanitarian needs while authorities work toward more sustainable interventions.

Source: Sbbc