Pakistani defense minister blasts Israel over genocide in Lebanon

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has blasted the Israeli regime as “evil and a curse for humanity,” slamming its ongoing genocide against innocent civilians in Lebanon while diplomatic peace efforts are underway in Islamabad.

Taking to the social media platform X on Thursday, the senior Pakistani politician drew a clear line between the Zionist entity’s bloodletting and any pretense of pursuing peace, stating: “Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon. Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated.”

Asif further described the Zionist regime as a “cancerous state” forcibly implanted on Palestinian land, underscoring that its very existence has brought nothing but destruction and instability to the region and the wider world.

The remarks come as the Israeli occupation army escalates its barbaric assault on Lebanon, killing hundreds of civilians in blatant acts of aggression that have drawn widespread international condemnation.

This latest wave of Israeli crimes follows the regime’s long genocidal campaign in Gaza — which has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead, mostly women and children — and its aggression against Iran on February 28.

Pakistan has long stood firmly with the Palestinian people and the Lebanese resistance in their legitimate struggle against Zionist occupation and expansionism.

Asif’s statement reflects the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which rejects the legitimacy of the Israeli entity and demands an immediate end to its reign of terror.

Since February 28, when Israel and the US began their large-scale and unprovoked military campaign against Iran, the occupying regime has ramped up its assaults on Lebanon.

‎Before the war, Israel carried out numerous violations of a 2024 ceasefire deal it signed with Hezbollah, under which Tel Aviv was expected to end deadly attacks on Lebanon.

Iran and the US announced a 15-day ceasefire on Wednesday based on Iran’s 10-point proposal. One of the agreed points, as confirmed by the mediator Pakistan, has been a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Source: Press TV