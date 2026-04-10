Kribi: Chinese investors unveil industrial park project

A delegation of Chinese investors has unveiled plans for a multi-sector investment project, the Kribi Industrial Park, during a meeting with Cameroon’s Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) on April 7.

The project spans agriculture, industrial production of daily chemical goods, e-cigarettes, commercial services, and logistics. Discussions with IPA officials focused on investment incentives, regulatory facilitation, and the framework required for implementation.

The delegation indicated its interest in Cameroon’s agricultural potential, particularly in fruits and vegetables. It said the country’s favourable climate and abundant water resources make large-scale farming viable, with fewer infrastructure constraints than in many regions of China.

The delegation also outlined plans to establish a daily chemical production facility covering personal care and medical care product lines. This would include cleaning products for households, hotels, and public spaces, as well as medical-grade disinfectants.

Zhang confirmed that products manufactured at the facility would carry the “Made in Cameroon” label.

Cameroon positions itself as an investment hub

IPA’s interim Director General, Boma Donatus, welcomed the delegation and reaffirmed the agency’s readiness to support the project.

He underscored Cameroon’s investment appeal, citing its abundant arable land, strategic position as a gateway to Central Africa, and membership in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He noted that more than 9.6 million hectares of land are suitable for agriculture, while fewer than 2 million are currently in use.

Donatus also framed structural challenges, such as energy constraints, limited raw material transformation, and infrastructure gaps, as investment opportunities.

“Everything we can consider a challenge for us constitutes an opportunity. An investment in Cameroon gives you access to a market of over one billion people,” he said, referring to the country’s proximity to CEMAC member states, Nigeria, and AfCFTA signatories.

He acknowledged issues related to corruption and judicial delays, but pointed to institutions such as ANIF and CONAC as mechanisms established to address these concerns.

“The political will is there. The Head of State wants to see Cameroon become a hub, a destination for investors in Africa and, why not, the world,” he added.

Incentives framework presented

The IPA’s Director of Facilitation, Menga Jean Stephane, outlined fiscal and customs incentives available under Cameroon’s investment framework, designed to reduce costs and improve project profitability.

These include exemptions on import duties for equipment and machinery, VAT exemptions on imported equipment and bank loans, and exemptions on registration duties for land transactions, concession contracts, and leases. Export-oriented investors may also benefit from export duty exemptions.

“The sum of these exemptions could allow you to make savings in terms of costs in the order of 30 to 40 per cent of the fiscal charges you would otherwise have paid under common law,” Menga said.

He added that investors are allowed to carry out financial operations between Cameroon and their home countries and to repatriate profits, subject to applicable exchange control regulations.

The IPA also detailed requirements for accessing incentive agreements. Investors must define a policy for recruiting Cameroonian nationals, outline a technology transfer strategy, and specify how local natural resources will be used.

They are also required to submit annual activity reports and contribute an annual levy to the Investment Fund.

IPA officials encouraged the delegation to consider partnerships with Cameroonian stakeholders, highlighting the operational advantages of local expertise, although such partnerships are not mandatory. They also urged investors to support local communities, particularly through employment initiatives.

Source: Business in Cameroon