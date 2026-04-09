Iranians rally to mark 40th day since martyrdom of Leader, top commanders, Minab children

Millions of Iranians have taken to the streets in Tehran and across the country to commemorate the 40th day since the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, top commanders and schoolchildren of Minab.

The mourning procession began on Thursday morning, with participants marching from Jomhouri Square to the location where Ayatollah Khamenei was assassinated in terrorist US-Israeli strikes.

The ceremony, which will end at night, will see mourners chanting slogans, listening to eulogies in memory of the late Leader, and pledging their allegiance to his ideals.

Processions are also being held in hundreds of cities and counties across Iran.

The Leader was assassinated, alongside some of his family members, on February 28, the first day of the illegal aggression launched by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran. A host of Iran’s top military commanders and advisers were also assassinated, including Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, and Major General Mohammad Pakpour.

The enemies have deliberately targeted Iran’s civilian infrastructure and energy facilities, killing hundreds of people. In one of the deadliest attacks on the first day of the aggression, the US military targeted a primary school in Minab, killing more than 170 civilians, mostly children.

The Iranian armed forces began to swiftly retaliate against the unprovoked military assault by conducting barrages of missile and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on the US assets in regional countries.

Following 100 waves of Iran’s retaliatory strikes, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced on Wednesday that there was an agreement to a Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire after the US accepted Iran’s 10-point proposal.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said that the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei was as effective as his lifetime presence in the promotion of Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic.

It also enumerated the resistance and unity of the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment, as well as 100 fatal strikes by the Iranian armed forces and the enemies’ humiliating retreats, as parts of the blessings of the Leader’s pure blood during the imposed war.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s thought, discourse, conduct and command in the fields of resistance, independence, progress, justice, unity, fight against oppression, and spirituality form a comprehensive system for governing the country, it added.

Source: Press TV