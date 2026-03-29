Nigeria’s Access Holdings strengthens strategic economic partnership with Cameroon

The Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cameroon, Joseph Dion Ngute, as part of an official visit aimed at deepening economic cooperation between both parties.

The high-level engagement highlights the growing partnership between Access Holdings and the Government of Cameroon, anchored on a shared commitment to advancing the country’s economic transformation and long-term development agenda.

Aig-Imoukhuede was accompanied by senior executives of Access Bank Cameroon, including Chairperson, Patience Melone; Managing Director, Ellis Nzo Asu; Deputy Managing Director, Ugochukwu Irechukwu; and Head, Public Sector, Rowland Mangwa.

Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between Access Bank Cameroon and the government, particularly in priority areas critical to national development.

These include enhancing public finance management frameworks, improving access to foreign exchange for key sectors, expanding infrastructure financing, and supporting the growth of sustainable and resilient economic systems.

Speaking after the meeting, Aig-Imoukhuede reaffirmed Access Holdings’ commitment to partnering with the Cameroonian government to unlock economic opportunities, stimulate investment, and drive inclusive growth.

Access Bank Cameroon also reiterated its dedication to supporting the country’s long-term development objectives through the delivery of innovative financial solutions aligned with national strategic priorities.

This engagement further reinforces Access Holdings’ position as a trusted partner to governments across Africa, leveraging its deep expertise and regional footprint to promote economic stability, growth, and shared prosperity.

Source: The Guardian