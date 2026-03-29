‘Regime change begins at home’: No Kings, No War protests held across US

Millions of people across all 50 US states joined more than 3,300 coordinated demonstrations, voicing their opposition to the ongoing US-Israeli military aggression against Iran and other grievances triggered by the aggressive policies of the Donald Trump administration.

The events, branded as the third round of “No Kings” protests, highlighted strong public opposition to the ongoing US involvement in the war with Iran, alongside criticism of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement, shootings during ICE operations, and other domestic policies.

They chanted anti-Trump slogans such as “regime change begins at home” at the nationwide rallies described as potentially the largest single-day protest in American history.

Many participants carried signs, banners and placards reading “No Kings, No War” and chanted against unnecessary military escalation and its human and financial costs.

Organizers from groups including Indivisible, Move On Civic Action, and coalitions tied to the ANSWER Coalition framed the demonstrations as a rejection of “corruption, senseless war, and division.”

The mobilization comes as the US-Israeli illegitimate attacks continue against Iran and domestic debates over immigration and governance persist.

This wave of protests underscores the enduring American tradition of public assembly to challenge government policy, even as the country grapples with complex foreign entanglements and polarized domestic politics.

Source: Presstv