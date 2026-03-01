Leader of the Islamic Revolution killed in Israeli-American aggression

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has been martyred in the American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

His martyrdom was announced in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s residence in Tehran was targeted on Saturday morning, in which many of his family members, including his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and grandchild were also martyred.

In a statement following the announcement of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the Iranian nation has lost a great leader, “one who, in purity of spirit, strength of faith, prudence in affairs, courage against the arrogant powers, and striving in the path of God, was unparalleled in his era.”

“His martyrdom at the hands of the most wretched terrorists and executioners of humanity is a sign of the righteousness of this great leader and the acceptance of his sincere services,” read the statement.

IRGC said the martyrdom in the path of Islam and great Iran “is a sign of victory and drawing closer to the goal; yet with the martyrdom and migration unto God of Imam Khamenei (may God be pleased with him), his path and legacy will not be halted, but will continue with strength and grandeur.”

“This martyrdom will make our nation more resolute in continuing the luminous path of the beloved Imam Khamenei,” the statement noted.

“The criminal and terrorist act of the wicked governments of America and the Zionist regime constitutes a clear violation of religious, moral, legal, and customary principles; therefore, the hand of vengeance of the Iranian nation, for severe, decisive, and regret-inducing punishment of the killers of the Imam of the Ummah, will not release them.

IRGC vowed to “powerfully continue the path” of the martyred leader in “defending the precious legacy of this great figure, standing firm against internal and external conspiracies and delivering instructive punishment to aggressors against the Islamic homeland.”

Source: Presstv