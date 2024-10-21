Japan: Cameroon ambassador visits Nagasaki following A-bomb survivor group’s Nobel Prize win

Cameroonian ambassador in Japan recently visited Nagasaki to congratulate the Prefecture chapter of the atomic bomb survivors’ group that won the Nobel Peace Prize.

On Oct. 11, it was announced that this year’s Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded to the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo. Pierre Ndzengue, the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Embassy of Cameroon in Japan, on Oct. 15 visited the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Survivors Council based in the city of Nagasaki.

Shigemitsu Tanaka, 83, the chairperson of the council who also serves as a representative member of Nihon Hidankyo, commented, “For 68 years (since Hidankyo’s foundation in 1956), we A-bomb survivors have spoken about the reality of the atomic bombings both here in Japan and abroad and have appealed that nuclear weapons and humanity cannot coexist. We’re truly delighted to receive this long-awaited prize. This is an award given to us together with those who are campaigning (for nuclear weapons abolition) around the world.”

In response, Ambassador Ndzengue said, “I thought that I absolutely had to visit Nagasaki, an A-bombed city. I’m impressed by how the hibakusha, who survived the atomic bombing, keep appealing despite their suffering. I hope they will urge the world to abolish nuclear weapons. Cameroon would like to cooperate with them.”

Tanaka showed the ambassador around Nagasaki Peace Park and other places while explaining the damage caused by the Aug. 9, 1945, U.S. atomic bombing of the city.

