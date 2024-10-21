President Biya visits Cameroon

Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya, who now operates from Geneva, is on a short visit to Cameroon where he will be holding discussions with heads of some income generating corporations and ministries such as the SNH, SONARA and the ministry of finance.

Mr. Biya will use the occasion to find out how much money is in the coffers and to give firm instructions on how the money will be wired to Geneva which is now considered as Cameroon’s new political capital.

Some observers say Mr. Biya may be back to Cameroon just for a few days just to change his clothes and clear up a few things before heading back to Geneva where he is considered as a working nomad.

However, a cream of political analysts hold that Mr. Biya who has been ill recently might be back to be close to his ancestors who will be happy to receive him in the months ahead.

Mr Biya’s visit to Cameroon puts an end to rumors that he was dead, but a source close to the dictator said that steroids were at work and once they would expire, the 91-year-old will start crying like a baby.

Mr. Biya is suspected of having multiple illnesses and his long stay in foreign hospitals recently only confirms that he is not in very good health.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé