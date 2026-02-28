Iran pounds US bases across West Asia following US, Israeli aggression

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has carried out a string of simultaneous and massive missile strikes against US military bases across West Asia in retaliation for airstrikes targeting several cities in Iran, including the capital Tehran.

Arabic-language media outlets reported that the Iranian missiles struck US military installations in Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Local media reported that a series of the projectiles slammed into a base where US marines are based in Jafir region of Bahrain

Bahraini authorities state that the service center of the Fifth Fleet of the US Navy has been hit as a result.

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera news network also reported that a number of loud explosions were heard in Kuwait City. Sirens warning of incoming missiles were triggered.

There are reports that Ali Al-Salem airbase west of the Kuwaiti capital was targeted.

Moreover, al-Udeid airbase in the Qatari capital of Doha has been pounded as well.

The US and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on Saturday morning.

Thick smoke was seen rising in the sky following blasts in Tehran. There were also explosions in Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, Tabriz and Kermanshah.

US President Donald Trump and the Israeli army confirmed the launch of the airstrikes.

Source: Presstv