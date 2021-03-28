French Cameroun: One soldier, three civilians dead in Boko Haram attack

Security sources in Maroua said on Sunday that three civilians and one soldier were confirmed killed after Boko Haram fighters targeted a village in the Far North region with an assault over Saturday night.

Various sources revealed that the heavily fortified insurgents came aboard many vehicles and motorcycles and set blaze two shops, hangars, and started firing extensively during the attack in Dabanga village of the region.

Local officers stated that more than three civilians and one soldier were killed during the attack. Three Boko Haram insurgents were also killed in the army’s response.

A military official who asked not to be identified said that “Had the military not arrived in time and repulsed the terrorists, the death toll would have been frightening.”





