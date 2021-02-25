French Cameroun MPs Letter: Biya 1-Biden 0

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 63 members of La Republique du Cameroun’s National Assembly reportedly described senior US Congress men and women as “a few misguided representatives of the US Congress.”

The so-called Francophone lawmakers were responding to a February 17, 2021 letter from over 40 Democratic members of the US Congress to President Joe Biden and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asking them to “grant temporary protected status to British Southern Cameroonians living in the U.S. by placing an 18-month break in proceedings on their deportations”.

Temporary protected status is given to people already in the United States from countries devastated by conflict or natural disasters with La Republique du Cameroun being no exception.

The 63 French Cameroun MPs who were all handpicked by the ruling CPDM crime syndicate and granted parliamentary portfolios in Yaoundé did maintain a kind of silence of the lamb last year when the Trump administration cut off Cameroon from a trade pact over allegations of human rights violations.

President Donald Trump said the regime in Yaoundé failed to address concerns over its “persistent gross violations of internationally recognized human rights” allegedly committed by security forces.

The US also cut more than $17 million in security aid and support to Cameroon in February 2020 over concerns about its human rights record.

AGOA helps sub-Saharan countries improve trade ties with the US. Eligible countries must meet criteria including a good human rights record to benefit from the trade.

The CPDM gang of 63 pointed out that, “The Cameroon they describe and allude to in their correspondence does not exist and we believe it is a figment of the misinformed views of certain individuals who are determined to cause further destabilization in the whole Central African Region.”

“As legislators, we welcome genuine expression of concern and support for the well-being of the vast majority of Cameroonians. We urge the United States Congressmen to be more vigorously engaged in ensuring the respect of international conventions against transnational crime and criminality to which the United States is a signatory and to ensure that their country is not a refuge for criminal perpetrators and financiers of acts of extreme violence and terrorism on the people of Cameroon,” the Francophone MPs furthered.

The President Biya praise singers also noted that they were “appalled by the falsehood, distorted opinion, and the extremely negative characterization” of Cameroon by the members of the US Congress.

“As legislators in Cameroon, we seek not to interfere in the decision-making processes of the Immigration Enforcement System of the United States government in dealing with its challenges, but we reject the views perpetrated by these Congressmen on the prevailing situation in Cameroon,” they said. “We consider these remarks on Cameroon as most unfriendly, derogatory, and smacks of an attempt to tarnish our image, respectability in seeking to mislead public opinion, create confusion to justify the securing of TPS and DED status from some groups defending the rights of immigrants in the USA.”

Reacting to the French Cameroun recent maneuvers’ in the US, the Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima observed that “The US government remains deeply concerned about persistent gross violations of human rights being committed by the Cameroonian government against the people of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia.”

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai





