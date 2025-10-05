France-Afrique: Chad scraps presidential term limits, cementing Deby’s rule

Chad’s parliament has overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment abolishing presidential term limits, a move critics decry as a maneuver to entrench the rule of President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. The controversial decision, passed on Friday, paves the way for Deby to potentially remain in power for decades.

The amendment, introduced by Deby’s Patriotic Salvation Movement (MPS), was approved by 236 of the 257 lawmakers.

The vote was boycotted by some opposition members, with the National Rally of Chadian Democrats walking out in protest.

Opposition leader Albert Pahimi Padacke had earlier condemned the change as “unconstitutional and authoritarian,” signaling a deepening political rift.

New rules for extended power

The reform fundamentally reshapes Chad’s political landscape. It replaces the previous five-year term, renewable once, with a seven-year mandate with no limit on re-election.

The new rules take effect at the next presidential election, but opponents argue it effectively grants Deby two additional years in power immediately.

The changes also extend parliamentary terms and reinstate immunity for government officials.

A fractured political landscape

The amendment consolidates power for Deby, who took over as transitional leader in 2021 after his father’s death and won a disputed election in May 2024.

The main opposition party, the Transformers, had already dismissed recent elections as a “resounding failure.”

Its leader, Succes Masra, a prominent critic, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in August, a move his attorney called a manipulation of the judicial system.

Source: Africa News