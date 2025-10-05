Yaoundé: US embassy issues October 12 Presidential Elections security alert

Cameroon will hold presidential elections on Sunday, October 12, 2025. While the U.S. Mission in Cameroon assesses the likelihood of violence or significant negative impact on U.S. government personnel to be low, there is always the potential for large gatherings. Cameroonian law enforcement is expected to maintain an increased presence during the elections and roadblocks may be in place. Most businesses, including restaurants and grocery stores, are likely to be closed. It is also possible the Government of Cameroon will close borders and restrict flights, which could result in delays or cancellations.

The U.S. Mission in Cameroon reminds U.S. citizens to remain vigilant and encourages everyone to take steps to enhance their personal safety and security.

Actions to Take:

Always carry official identification.

Avoid large crowds or gatherings.

Always cooperate with authorities. This is a busy period for law enforcement, and you can help them keep you safe by being polite and following lawful instructions.

Always carry a charged cell phone and ensure that emergency numbers are programmed into all your mobile devices.

Since stores and markets will be closed on Sunday, October 12, consider completing any shopping or other errands in advance. Be aware that stores may be crowded.

Assistance:

U.S Embassy Yaoundé

Republic of Cameroon

6.050 Rosa Parks Avenue

P.O.Box 817