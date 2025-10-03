Lions: Brys names squad for World Cup qualifiers against Mauritius, Angola

Cameroon’s men’s football team coach Marc Brys unveiled a 26-player roster on Friday for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers against Mauritius and Angola.

The squad includes established players such as Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Andre Onana, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Vincent Aboubakar.

Key defender Christopher Wooh is absent from the squad, which also features two newcomers, Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong and Norwegian club Valerenga midfielder Fidel Brice Ambina.

Cameroon will visit Mauritius next Wednesday and host Angola five days after.

Cape Verde leads Group D with 19 points while Cameroon sits second four points adrift, with third-placed Libya one point further back.

Source: Xinhuanet